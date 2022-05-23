Miranda Lambert Named to TIME 100 List of Most Influential People

On Monday morning, country music superstar Miranda Lambert announced that she’s been selected for the 2022 TIME 100 list. The annual list from TIME magazine includes the 100 most influential people in the world over the last year.

Each person selected by the publication will receive a full tribute in an upcoming double issue of TIME. The new annual magazine will hit newsstands on Friday, May 27, but fans can check out more on Miranda Lambert and the other 99 selections on the TIME 100 website now.

“This is further proof that God dreams bigger than any of us ever do,” Miranda Lambert said of her selection. “I’m so honored to join this year’s class of TIME 100 as this recognizes that our team, our band, our crew, fellow songwriters, producers and collaborators are being acknowledged for shaking things up and coloring outside the lines to bring even more people under our Country Music tent.”

2022 marks the 19th straight year the outlet has published its annual list of influential people. As TIME shares, the list “recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.”

Miranda Lambert shared the big news of her TIME 100 inclusion on her official Twitter account this morning. The 37-year-old said she’s “honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100” before thanking her fans for all their support.

I’m so honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100. I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y’all I’ve gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y’all for being on this journey with me💖



Full @TIME article: https://t.co/RmtbKY8YhU pic.twitter.com/INuBM2X8y7 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 23, 2022

Friend and Fellow Country Musician Elle King Honors Miranda Lambert in TIME 100 List

The TIME 100 included the current ACM Entertainer of the Year as the only country music artist on their 2022 list. The publication commended her for challenging conventional notions in her songs and pushing limits within her genre. The outlet also commended her for taking time to raise money for her nonprofit agency as well. Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation provides support to animal shelters and encourages adoption.

Further, her collaborator on their hit song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King, paid tribute to her friend for her TIME 100 selection. Elle King called Lambert a “true country queen” and called it “an honor to collaborate with her” on their duet. She referenced first getting to know Lambert when she opened up for her on the singer’s 2019 tour.

“It was Miranda’s idea to bring us all together—she wanted powerful female voices to front the whole thing. That’s her vibe: she’s all about making everybody feel welcome. And there is not one inauthentic hair on her head,” King’s written tribute said of her friend.

The publication also has an event for the occasion called the TIME 100 Gala, which will air on ABC on Thursday, June 9. Miranda Lambert is one of only two performers on the night, including R&B icon Mary J. Blige.