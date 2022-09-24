miranda-lambert-officially-kicks-off-her-las-vegas-residency

Miranda Lambert kicked off the Velvet Rodeo, aka her Las Vegas residency, in front of a rowdy crowd Friday at the Planet Hollywood.

Lambert wore a sassy turquoise mini dress, with golden fringe dripping from the sleeves, as she strutted on stage in glittery gold boots for her first night. People Magazine reported that Miranda Lambert even wore a jacket that shot sparklers from her sleeves as she sang “Gunpowder & Lead.” So that fringe was more than just a fashion statement.

In other words, this 38-year-old country music queen was right at home in Vegas where gaudy is the rule, not the exception. Country Now posted video of the fiery sparkles.

Miranda Lambert Let Audience Sing with Her on ‘Drunk’

The site Music Mayhem also captured some of the Miranda Lambert moments, including her performance of “Drunk (And I Dont Wanna Go Home).” She and Elle King released the song as a duet. It went certified platinum in late February. However, since King wasn’t there on stage at Planet Hollywood, Lambert let the crowd sing King’s part. People called it a giant karaoke session.

Miranda Lambert announced plans for her Vegas residency this spring. It seems all the country greats are going to Sin City.

Luke Bryan performed in Vegas this month and will have more shows in November and December. Shania Twain finished her residency. Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn and George Strait have all done extended shows in Vegas. Other all-star performers are there this year, including Lady Gaga, Santana, Sting, Celine Dion and Katy Perry.

When Miranda Lambert first revealed her plans, she indicated she was involved with all the details.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Miranda Lambert said via a statement to the media.

“I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines … so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Starting Friday night, her fans shared their experiences on Twitter. One wrote: “Had such a blast at the opening night of Miranda Lambert’s new residency Velvet Rodeo! We even made friends with the people next to us. I love Miranda & Country music so much!”

Had such a blast at the opening night of @mirandalambert’s new residency #velvetrodeo! We even made friends with the people next to us. I love Miranda & Country music so much! 💕🤠🎸🎫🕺 pic.twitter.com/jpzQmQYdU1 — JC :) (@JLCRocksVegas) September 24, 2022

Another fan wrote: “Oh Miranda Lambert!!! We have loved you since your Pink Pistol Tish days… Residency opening tonight was fantastic! You killed it!”

John Katsilometes, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, posted a video clip of the Miranda Lambert show. He called it “some country badassery.”