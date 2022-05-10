Miranda Lambert To Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Fresh off the release of her new album “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert will now perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The awards show airs on May 15; other acts include Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Ed Sheeran, and Elle King, among others.

Lambert and King will perform “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which is nominated for top rock song. Additionally, Miranda Lambert is currently on The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. Lambert’s ninth studio album “Palomino” came out on April 29; I’ve had it on repeat since then, so you know I’m prepared when the tour comes to Tampa on Friday.

The Billboard Music Awards also marks the first time Morgan Wallen is back performing at an awards show. There was controversy last February that kept him from booking awards shows for a bit. MRC Live & Alternative, which puts on the Billboard Music Awards, did a “thorough review” of the efforts Wallen has made in the wake of the incident. The company put out a statement addressing the decision. “We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind,” said MRC. “We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert is hot off a CMT Award win for “If I Was a Cowboy” from early April. The song was the leading single from “Palomino”; Lambert thanked her music video director, Trey Fanjoy, in her acceptance speech.

Miranda Lambert Books the Billboard Music Awards, Plus What ‘Palomino’ Represents

“Palomino” released in late April, and I’m still listening to it non-stop; if that’s not a sign that it’s a killer album, I don’t know what to say. Before the release, Miranda Lambert played a show at East Tennessee State University and reflected on her career, and what the new songs mean for her.

Back in 2006, Lambert played ETSU with Dierks Bentley and the Randy Rogers Band. “Kerosene” was barely a year old, and Lambert remembered how much fun they had on stage. “I remember we all had a blast, that audience was on their feet almost the entire time,” Lambert told the East Tennessean in April. “I love country music and any time I get to play a show with great artists like Dierks and Randy Rogers it’s a good time. Y’all know how to have fun out there at ETSU!”

She reflected on playing songs from “Palomino,” performing on the same stage 16 years later. “Working on packing 20 years of my career into the show — from ‘Kerosene’ to ‘Palomino.’ And I’m looking forward to taking people on that journey,” she said.