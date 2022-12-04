Miranda Lambert Shares Photos From ‘Wanderin’ Around Las Vegas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert first hit the stage this fall, beginning a Las Vegas residency and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The House That Built Me singer has already found great success in her Velvet Rodeo residency, hitting the stage already for several shows.

However, the country music star is having fun stepping off the Las Vegas stage, “wanderin'” around, and enjoying the sights with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. But, as Lambert says in a recent tweet, it’s time for her to get back to work, giving fans some memorable performances.

“Had a few fun days off,” the country music singer shares in her recent Twitter post. “wanderin’ around Vegas!”

Had a few fun days off wanderin’ around Vegas! Now back to work tonight! #VelvetRodeo 🤠💙 pic.twitter.com/G9FvAcFGov — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 3, 2022

The tweet features a series of pics of Lambert and McLoughlin going full tourist in Sin City. The couple is seen smiling in some adorable “couple” pics standing next to each other, all dressed up and flashing some happy smiles. Lambert even includes a pic of herself standing in front of Planet Hollywood with her massive Velvet Rodeo poster and billboards advertising the singer’s residency at the popular resort and casino.

And, it seems that while Lambert is happy to take a break to “wander” around Vegas, her focus is on giving her fans an awesome performance.

“Now back to work tonight!” the singer says in the post while adding the hashtag #VelvetRodeo.

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas Residency Benefits The Muttnation Foundation

In 2009 Miranda Lambert and her mother founded the Muttnation foundation, an organization that puts the spotlight on shelter pets that are waiting to find their forever homes. And, the star is combining her dedication to this cause and her passion for music by donating $1 of every ticket sold to the foundation.

Furthermore, the star has recently announced an extension of the Las Vegas residency, extending the performances into next year. According to reports, Miranda Lambert has announced performance dates through the end of next year. This involves 16 new shows taking place in 2023 through July, November, and December.

Just before Miranda Lambert arrived in Vegas this fall to begin her residency at Planet Hollywood, she discussed her excitement for the upcoming gig and her excitement to “mix work and some life” while she is out there.

“I’m excited about that part and I talked to my husband about possibly driving our Airstream out there,” Lambert said just ahead of her first few Velvet Rodeo performances in Vegas.

“Vegas is so close to so many really cool places that are so far from Nashville,” she adds. “I’m all about, at this stage of my career and my life, mixing work and some life.”