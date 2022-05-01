Miranda Lambert Posts Emotional Tribute to Naomi Judd: ‘Praying for Peace for This Family’

Since news of Grammy award-winning artist Naomi Judd’s passing shocked the country music world last night, prayers and condolences from both colleagues and fans continue to pour in for the Judd family. Sunday morning, reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert offered a brief but heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd and her family via social media.

“I’m thankful I got to spend just a little time with you Naomi,” Lambert wrote on Instagram. “True legend. Praying for peace for this family. Rest easy.”

On Saturday afternoon, Naomi’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced their mother’s passing with identical, heart-wrenching captions.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness, we are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We’re in unknown territory,” the statement read.

Naomi’s sudden passing came just one day before the scheduled induction of The Judds into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The mother-daughter duo had also recently announced that their arena tour would begin in the fall. The Judds had not performed together in over a decade.

Many other artists besides Miranda Lambert loved Naomi Judd and already miss her terribly

While many tributes have come from younger artists showing reverence for Naomi’s influence in the genre, some of her contemporaries also spoke out in support recently.

Fellow country music legend and Kentucky native Loretta Lynn wrote a sweet tribute to her friend in a touching social media post yesterday.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd . My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Naomi Judd.

In addition to Miranda Lambert and Lynn, Travis Tritt offered a loving remembrance on social media about Naomi Judd’s passing, lamenting the “heartbreaking” news. He also referenced the pair’s history working together on movies and various musical events over the years.

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” Tritt shared. “I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Big & Rich’s John Rich echoed the sentiment in his own words.

“So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today,” Rich said. “I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family.”