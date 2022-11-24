Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Throwback Video of Pistol Annies’ Solo Debut: WATCH

Las Vegas has been a special place for the Pistol Annies since the beginning of the band. The trio – Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley – made their debut in Vegas on the Academy of Country Music’s Girls’ Night Out: Superstar Women of Country at the MGM Grand in April of 2011. After that, they played several short sets during Lambert’s concerts. Then, they made their solo debut at the House of Blues in Vegas on December 3, 2011.

Earlier today, Miranda Lambert posted a short clip of the Annies performing the title track from their debut album Hell on Heels at the House of Blues.

This is from almost exactly 11 years ago when @pistolannies made our solo debut at the House of Blues in Las Vegas 👠🔥 @ashleymonroe @guitarleena how bout we raise some hell in sin city again this weekend at my Velvet Rodeo residency shows?? pic.twitter.com/vlXVfRjIhW — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 24, 2022

“This is from almost exactly 11 years ago when [The Pistol Annies] made our solo debut at the House of Blues in Las Vegas,” Lambert wrote in the tweet. Then, Miranda Lambert tagged her bandmates Monroe and Presley and asked, “How about we raise some hell in Sin City again this weekend at me Velvet Rodeo residency shows??”

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo

Back in March, Miranda Lambert announced her Velvet Rodeo Residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. The 24-show engagement kicked off in September and will wrap up in April.

Lambert said that she was excited about Velvet Rodeo because it allowed her to be more creative with her stage design. “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” she said about the engagement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing, and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up.”

If you want to see Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo, you’re in luck. There are currently 16 shows remaining in the engagement. You can get tickets and more information on Lambert’s official website.