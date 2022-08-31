Miranda Lambert Posts Group Bathing Suit Pics From Epic ‘Girls Weekend’ in Texas

Miranda Lambert is still having the best summer ever. The “Actin’ Up” singer spent a couple of weeks on a jaunt across the West in an Airstream with her husband and best friend. The group hit places like Utah, Wyoming and Montana, exploring a hypothetical world that she’d explored while writing Palomino. She and her husband also had a chance to take in PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And she capped it off by accepting the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. She’s not done having fun just yet.

She took some girlfriends along for a weekend in Texas. Miranda Lambert shared the photos of their weekend. Check them out below.

Take me back Texas! 🇨🇱💕



We had the best girls weekend in Gruene Texas. My fave place on Earth. Family, Friends, Queso, Margs , Bucee’s , lone star lights, wine, fried pickles, River floats and pontoons. Sounds like heaven to me! Miss y’all already! pic.twitter.com/JsaFt3FjsI — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 31, 2022

That’s quite a group! It looks like at least 13 ladies enjoyed an epic Texas weekend. Gruene is, of course, also home to the legendary Gruene Hall. Maybe they took in a show, too. In any case, it can’t get much better than Beaver Nuggets from Bucee’s and a cold Lone Star.

You’ll be able to watch the ACM Honors on September 13 on FOX. The ceremony also includes honors for Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain among others. Tributes were paid to each. Miranda Lambert’s long-time tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to her with a version of “The House That Built Me.”

“Strange” is heading to country radio, and it’s sure to be a smash. She wrote it at the height of the pandemic with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. It’s her response to the times.

Miranda Lambert Ready to Lasso the ‘Velvet Rodeo’

Next up for Miranda Lambert is her exhaustive ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas. It’s at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and it kicks off on September 23. Dates on the residency continue through April of next year. Fans will have limited opportunities to catch her in other cities during the run.

For now, there’s just one date in the middle of the run. That’s a massive bill at ATLive on November 12. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium performance also features Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt. The weekend is complemented with a day of rock and pop music. On November 11, Billy Joel, Sheryl Crow and Lionel Richie take the stage.

Miranda Lambert has a couple of 2023 festival dates lined up. She’s at Gulf Coast Jam and Carolina Country Music Fest in June. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.