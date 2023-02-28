Miranda Lambert Posts Selfie With Morgan Wallen to Celebrate Her First No. 1 as a Songwriter

Kicking off a new week with some incredible news, Miranda Lambert celebrated her first number one as a songwriter by sharing a snapshot of her and Morgan Wallen together.

“Congrats Morgan Wallen on your number 1 song, Thought You Should Know,” Miranda Lambert declared in the post. “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama! This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends.”

As previously reported, Thought You Should Know is dedicated to Morgan Wallen’s mother. In a Mother’s Day 2022 post, Wallen shared a short video that featured the single as well as a baby picture of himself and his mom. “hank you, Mama. Dropping this song for you on Mother’s Day Weekend,” he wrote.

Wallen also expanded on the meaning behind the song by writing, “This one’s for you mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did.”

Along with Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen penned Thought You Should Know with Nicolle Galyon.

Nicolle Gaylon Recalls Writing ‘Thought You Should Know’ With Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen

Also on Monday, Nicolle Gaylon took to her Instagram account to recall writing Thought You Should Know with Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. “My text messages are telling me we have a multi-week number 1 with Thought You Should Know,” Gaylon wrote. “Everything about this one feels like a blur.”

Gaylon then reflected on writing the song in August 2020. “The life that has transpired since. The fact that it was chosen as a single. the manner in which it rocketed up the charts. It’s been harder for me to absorb as fast as i’ve been running lately.”

Gaylon then thanked Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for showing up to write the song. She also thanked the Big Loud radio team for making her first ever big loud single as a writer a big one. “And to my Fordy,” she wrote to her son, Ford Clawson. “I hope this serves as a reminder to check in on me when I’m old and very grey.. bc I’ve been losing sleep about you since 2015.”

Thought You Should Know is Wallen’s eighth number 1 single. The single reached the top of the charts on February 17th and had been neck and neck with Kane Brown’s Thank God. Wallen’s mother, Lesli, recently spoke about the heartfelt single. “The first time I heard [the song], I cried, and of course, I was just so humbled that he would do that for me,” she shared. “The second time I heard it, I said ‘who’s the girl from Jefferson City?”