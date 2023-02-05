Miranda Lambert Proudly Shows Off Husband’s Toned Physique: ‘You’ve Got To Share Your Gift’

Since announcing her split from fellow country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton in 2015, Miranda Lambert has more than moved on, enjoying life with her current partner, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, in celebration of their anniversary, Miranda Lambert shared sweet photos of herself and her husband at the beach. Some of the photos even showed off McLoughlin’s abs and Lambert, immensely proud of her relationship, is not shy in the slightest about showing them off.

Speaking with People, Miranda Lambert spoke about why she chose to post those few photos on Instagram. The 39-year-old songstress said, “We don’t post that much, we’re really bad at it, but we’re trying to get better.”

Besides, she added, “If you look like that, you got to share your gift.”

Miranda Lambert’s fans, as well as other beloved country music stars, took to the comments following her post to wish the couple a happy anniversary. “Note to Self” singer Randy Houser wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two! Love y’all.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild gushed, “Happy Anniversary!!!!”

Although Miranda Lambert used the post to highlight her husband’s toned physique, other fans said that the singer looked just as beautiful.

“Girl your skin is glowing w those pink shorts!” one fan commented. “Perfect color on you!”

Another added, “those pink shorts & button down shirt! All that & talent too!?!”

Miranda Lambert Has Hilarious Reaction After Her Husband Takes a Gnarly Fall

Tennessee doesn’t typically see the same weather extremes during the winter that states farther north do, but earlier this month, even parts of the south were soaked with rain, sleet, and snow. On Feb. 1, Miranda Lambert’s husband came face to face with the immediate aftermath of a rainy, cold, and dreary night, slipping and falling down some slick stone stairs. Footage shows McLoughlin take just one or two steps down the stairs before he loses his footing and tumbles to the ground.

Miranda Lambert’s husband posted the video of the scary incident to Instagram. There, he wrote, “I feel like I need to post this to give everyone a good laugh.”

Fortunately, the former police officer didn’t seem too worse for wear following the fall. Still, his pride certainly had to be hurt when his famous wife’s only reaction on Instagram was, “It’s the whistle at the end for me.”

If you turn the volume up while watching the video, we can hear Brendan McLoughlin whistle after his recovery, evaluating just how much pain he was in after the fall. He whistles and shouts, “Whoo!” a second time toward the end of the clip, which only drew more laughs from viewers.