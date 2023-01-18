Miranda Lambert Recalls the Early Days of Her Career: ‘I Wanted to Chase Music with Everything I Had’

Since releasing her debut studio album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has easily become one of the most beloved female country artists in Music City, USA. Further, she’s rapidly earned a reputation as one of the most successful individuals within the genre. To date, the artist boasts dozens of prestigious awards, including that of ACM Entertainer of the Year, to her name. Though Lambert has no doubt achieved superstardom since launching her career, she often reflects on her Texas roots. In a new interview, the “Bluebird” singer reveals music was the only thing she ever wanted to “chase.”

How Texas Gave the Singer a Quick Lesson in ‘Honky-Tonk Etiquette’:

Speaking with Garden & Gun, Miranda Lambert revealed her passion for country music extends well back into her high school years. While navigating the challenges that come with high school academics, Lambert was also playing hours-long sets three nights a week at a popular dance hall in her hometown in Lindale, TX.

Recalling those late nights, Lambert told the outlet, “It was hard at first, because there were a lot of songs to learn and late nights. Four hourlong sets a night, three nights a week, and I was still in high school.”

Nevertheless, she cherishes that experience, explaining, “it was the best schooling in honky-tonk etiquette I could have asked for.”

After mastering “honky-tonk etiquette,” Miranda Lambert said she “just went for it.” From there, she began traveling all over the state of TX and beyond.

“I didn’t want to go to college,” the country hitmaker shared. “I wanted to chase music with everything I had, and I was willing to work as hard as I needed to get my name out there.”

During the interview, Lambert became nostalgic thinking about her country music roots. She reminisced, “I look back and think about all those miles my mom and I did in her Ford Expedition, running all over the country, playing anywhere and everywhere that would let me on the stage or on the air. But I guess it was worth it, ’cause it worked out!”

Miranda Lambert Reveals the Hardest Thing About Touring

It did, indeed. Early last year, Miranda Lambert released her ninth studio album, Palomino, which features fan-favorite tracks like “Actin’ Up” and “If I Was a Cowboy.” Afterward, she headed to Vegas for her Velvet Rodeo Residency, which is expected to continue well into 2023.

Miranda Lambert recently spoke out about why she’s so thrilled to be in Sin City for her current residency. The superstar admitted, “After twenty years of touring, it gets exhausting sometimes. That is one reason I’m so thankful for the Velvet Rodeo shows. It is a break from the road, but I still get to do what I love and connect with the fans.”

Nevertheless, Lambert continues to stay busy outside of performing. According to the outlet, Lambert plans to bring her Texas taste to fans in a new way, putting out an all-new cookbook—Y’all Eat Yet?—this April.