Miranda Lambert Releases ‘Strange’ Music Video as ‘Celebration of the Return to Live Music’

Following her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! country music superstar Miranda Lambert released a new music video for her current single Strange as a celebration of the return of live music.

According to a press release, Miranda Lambert’s new music video is described as a visual celebration of her The Bandwagon Tour. It also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage camaraderie between the singer and her longtime band and crew.

“We wrote this song in the middle of 2020,” Miranda Lambert said about the single. She wrote the track with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. “When live shows felt so far away and we weren’t sure when we’d have that connection with fans. Getting back on the road this summer, and now in Las Vegas, it’s so special to see a crowd full of smiling faces singing along. I love that we were able to capture that feeling with this video!”

Miranda Lambert is currently in the midst of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency, which kicked off earlier this month. The performances take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappa Theater.

Miranda Lambert Says ‘Strange’ Gives ‘Permission to Let Go’

In July 2022, Miranda Lambert opened up about the meaning behind Strange and what the song truly tells the listener to do.

According to Country 102.5, Miranda Lambert shared, “Strange is permission to just let go for a sec. We were really wanting the chorus to lift- literally and emotionally – and go into a happy place. It’s such a song for the time that we’re in right now, but it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in 10 years, either.”

Co-writer of the single, Luke Dick also told Billboard that the song was created when no one was traveling. “Us being out there together [at Miranda Lambert’s Tennessee farm] was the only time that we were maskless and writing with other human beings, and it was just such a blast. We were swimming in a pond and burning out in four-wheelers everywhere and then writing songs and laughing and dancing. It’s hard to imagine writing another record in that situation again. That song feels like an embodiment of it.”

Other co-writer Natalie Hemby described Strange as an Alice In Wonderland song where the listener falls down the hole. “There’s a Cheshire Cat and a key that don’t work, and there’s things that make it big and small.”

Miranda Lambert then reflected on the chorus and how the trio wanted it to life and be like an anthem. “Just like, ‘Have fun, get a drink, get out of here, go on vacation’ — whatever you got to do to stay sane through all this weirdness. I wanted it to be an anthem uniting people. The pandemic definitely was the strangest thing we’ve all been through, but that’s just a piece of it.”