Miranda Lambert Remembers Her Special Connection to Loretta Lynn

Prior to her special 2022 CMA Awards tribute to Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert opened up about her connection to the late music icon. While speaking to PEOPLE on the CMA red carpet, Miranda Lambert spoke about the strong personal relationship she had with Lynn. “I spent some time with her,” she explained. “And you meet a lot of people in a career, but it’s one of those memories that’s forever burned into my heart.”

Miranda Lambert also described Lynn as a lovely human being who made her feel so at home. “It’s kind of intimidating to hang out with your hero all day,” Lambert continued. “But she made me just feel like an old friend. And I’m thankful she held my hand and signed my guitar and told me about a memory and gave me advice.”

During the 2022 CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert took to the stage with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood to pay tribute to Lynn. The trio performed a medley of the country music legend’s biggest hits. Underwood performed You Ain’t Woman Enough (to Take My Man). Then Lambert sang Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’. The duo teamed up to sing with Reba McEntire for You’re Looking At Country and Coal Miner’s Daughter. Later on in the event, Carly Pearce also performed Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Loretta Lynn passed away on October 4th in her home at Hurricane Mill, Tennessee. She was 90 years old at the time of her death.

Miranda Lambert Says She Finds Live TV ‘Scary’

While continuing her chat with PEOPLE, Miranda Lambert revealed after seventeen years since her first CMA show appearance, she finds live TV “scary”

“I get butterflies,” Miranda Lambert explained. “But I feel so lucky. I feel lucky to be here, to be nominated and that my peers still respect what I do, and most important, the fans are still with me and still supporting every record.”

Along with discussing her appearance at the CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert talked about her Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Velvet Rodeo. “It’s been awesome,” she gushed. “It’s the first time I’ve ever stayed in one place to do my job, so it was an adjustment, but it’s been really fun, and the crowd’s been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert dished about teaming up with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, for a new project. The ladies notably perform together as Pistol Annies. “We’ve been writing some and hanging. It’s really hard to get the three schedules together, ” she explained. “Because they are both moms, and I’m in Vegas doing the residency. But we find time to spend together, and that usually entails a guitar.”

In regards to the trio upholding their “sassy” reputation, Miranda Lambert went on to add, “yeah, always. Always!”