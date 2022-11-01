Miranda Lambert Reveals ‘Addams Family’ Halloween Costumes in New Video

Joining in on the spooky festivities, country music songstress Miranda Lambert showed off hilarious Addams Family Halloween costumes in an adorable social media video.

“They’re creepy and they’re kookie…” Miranda Lambert captioned the social media post featuring the video. She and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams while their pups are dressed in other Addams Family character attire.

Miranda Lambert is currently on a break from her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo. The shows began in September and she finished the performances’ first leg on October 8th. She will be resuming the shows on November 26th. Lambert previously opened up about what her fans will see during the residency shows. “I’m able to do a lot of stuff I’ve never done on the road before production wise,” she shared with E! News’ Daily Pop. “There’s a lot of pyro, which I really love, and more rhinestones and more fringe. What’s not to love?”

Miranda Lambert also spoke about how Brendan and their pups have been involved with the shows as well. “We got the schedule figured out where he can come most of the time. We’re taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home too. I’m excited to be in one spot. I’ve been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change.”

Miranda Lambert Says Brendan McLoughlin Loves Her For Her

Earlier this summer, Miranda Lambert opened up about her relationship with Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in 2019.

“I want to be open about how happy we are, ” Lambert told People. She also said she doesn’t care what others think of her and her life. “I just don’t give two s—s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you, and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life. ”

Miranda Lambert also spoke about how she began to reevaluate her life eight years ago. When she was still married to fellow country music singer Blake Shelton. “When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better,” she recalled. “And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”