Miranda Lambert Reveals the Creative Process Behind ‘Palomino’

In April, Miranda Lambert released her eighth studio album, Palomino. Upon release, it became the best-selling country music album in both the US and the UK. It landed at the number 4 spot on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-debuting country album of the year. However, it wasn’t a hit just because it was an album from one of the most successful artists in the genre. Lambert and her collaborators created 15 songs that paint vivid pictures of a road trip across the United States. From the locations to the cast of characters, every detail on the album feels nearly tangible.

In a recent interview with People, Miranda Lambert revealed the creative process behind creating Palomino.

Miranda Lambert Wrote the Road Trip She Couldn’t Take

2020 was a hard year for everyone. This is especially true for artists like Miranda Lambert, who make a large portion of their money on the road. However, Lambert and other musicians also used the downtime to grow and create. During the pandemic, Lambert’s wanderlust kept getting stronger. Before long, she and her writing partners channeled that pent-up energy into a collection of songs that would become Palomino.

In the interview, Miranda Lambert revealed that “Scenes” and “Tourist” were the first two songs that she, Luke Dick, and Natalie Hemby wrote for the album. Those songs set the tone for the rest of the project. “We were like, ‘Maybe it’s like a theme?’ So we went with it,” Lambert said.

The three collaborators took out a map of the United States and let it guide them all the way to an incredible album. “We just started going through the map, honestly. We made this whole record of road trips, and it was during a time when we weren’t able to go on any road trips because it was in 2020,” Miranda said. She added, “It just sort of came together as this traveling vagabond vibe.”

Palomino Isn’t a Concept Album

Miranda Lambert told People that she doesn’t want her fans to feel like Palomino is a concept album. All of the tracks on the record could stand on their own just fine. However, those who listen to the 15-song collection from beginning to end will easily spot the unifying theme. Palomino takes listeners on a trip across the United States with 36 different locations and a cast of characters that are just as interesting as the songs they inhabit.

About Palomino as a whole, Miranda Lambert said, “We just wanted to hit these highlights. I pictured the most epic road trip in my camper, like all the places that I would go.” If you haven’t listened to the album yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. You can take an epic road trip in just under an hour and you won’t even have to worry about gas prices.