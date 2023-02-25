Miranda Lambert Reveals How Emmylou Harris’ Take-No-Sh*t Attitude Inspired Her to Pursue Music

Miranda Lambert recently revealed how country music legend Emmylou Harris inspired her to become a singing and songwriting icon in her own right.

The 39-year-old recently chatted with Rolling Stones for the publication’s Icons and Influencer series, and she gushed about the 14-time Grammy winner’s talents while sharing how Harris helped her forge her own unique path.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I always said from day one, I want a career like Emmy’s because it’s a never-ending career. She has 26 albums, and none of them are the same,” Lambert said. “Emmy’s got this certain freedom because she sings with whoever she wants, whenever she wants; she covers whatever songs she wants; she writes whatever songs she wants to write. It’s very inspiring to watch.”

Miranda Lambert admitted that she “grew up on Emmy,” but she didn’t fully appreciate the singer until she started “getting into music” as more than a hobby when she was a teenager.

Lambert remembers being around 16 when she heard Harris’ music from a different perspective, and the experience was a slow-burning epiphany.

“I knew all the words by heart, but they didn’t hit me the same until I really dove into songwriting,” she share.

Miranda Lambert Has a Tattoo that Pays Homage to an Emmylou Harrison Song

The first song that opened Lambert’s eyes to Harris’ raw talents was Two More Bottles of Wine, which is actually written by Delbert McClinton. The way Harris sang the words spoke to Lambert as a woman trying to find her identity.

“I had gone through this phase of ‘How do I be a badass and still be feminine?’ Emmy exuded all of that,” Lambert added. “Her delivery in a beautiful song like Boulder to Birmingham just rips your heart out. But then Two More Bottles of Wine, I was like, ‘This girl’s here to party and not take shit.’ I like this, too.”

The Bluebird singer continued by saying her musical icon “owns every single thing she does with such grace and heart,” and she admitted that over the years, dozens of Harris’ songs have changed her life. She even revealed that the wild car tattoo on her right arm is an homage to lyrics in Easy From Now On.

Over the course of Miranda Lambert’s career, she has enjoyed several projects with Emmylou Harris, including a collaboration with Lambert’s nonprofit, MuttNation. However, Lambert would still like to give Harris more music tributes in the future. Her goal is to cover Red Dirt Girl, but she’s not sure she’ll ever “have the guts.”

“That’s one of those songs that just stopped me,” she explained. “I was in the car with my mom when I was 17. We were going around to radio stations and handing out my CD, trying to get anybody to care, Loretta Lynn-style. Red Dirt Girl came on…and my mom just pulled over. It was the most stunning, beautiful story I’d ever heard.”