Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Mom, Beverly, Beat Breast Cancer

Three cheers for Miranda Lambert‘s mom! The country music star and one of TIME’s Most Influential People recently shared that her mom, Beverly Lambert, beat breast cancer. Speaking with People, Lambert revealed that her mom is healthy and “ready to roll” after a battle with cancer. According to Lambert, her mother was diagnosed last September.

“She’s been through a whole lot, but she’s doing really well, and she’s ready to roll,” Lambert said of her mom. “I was able to be with her through the hardest parts.

Lambert continued, “She’s unstoppable. She’s just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It’s a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that: Even though it’s a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better.”

According to Lambert, she joined her father and brother in Texas to support her mom during that time. Beverly Lambert also spoke in the cover story, praising her family for their hard work and love. “There were big milestones and pools of tears on some days, yet we stayed hand in hand and did the entire walk together as a family,” said Beverly. “One thing that was really important to us, and to me especially, was keeping the friend and family base in the loop regarding updates.”

Beverly continued, “I later heard from friends that they always felt included and like they were going through this with us. So, not only did the battle bring our family closer together but the constant contact, reporting and praying together brought the larger family together, too. The entire journey, I felt like there was an army behind me praying for me and cheering me on. It worked! I’m cancer-free today!”

Miranda Lambert Talks Her Mom’s Cancer Recovery, and How Important Our Loved Ones Are

Throughout that time, Miranda Lambert was by her mom’s side. Beverly commented that her daughter was “steady as a rock” even during the most raw and emotional moments. No doubt this brought them closer together as a family.

Now, with her mom healthy and cancer-free, Miranda Lambert detailed how she wants to spend her time. Is it in the hustle and bustle of Nashville, in the heart of the music business? Not quite. “All I want to do is dream, live in the moment and spend time doing things I love with my friends and family because this thing with my mom has taught me we don’t have them forever,” said Lambert.

She’s spending a lot of her time dedicated to causes she cares about, like her MuttNation Foundation that she started with her mom in 2009. She recently called for fans to help raise money with her and her foundation for an animal shelter in Montana that was demolished by the recent flooding. Miranda Lambert is putting her heart into her relationships, her work, and her passions, and we love to see it.