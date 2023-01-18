Miranda Lambert Reveals How Her Home State of Texas Shaped Her As an Artist

Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful country music artists today. The If I Was A Cowboy singer has snagged multiple coveted awards during her prolific career on the country music scene. Among these accolades Miranda Lambert has received over the years are a whopping 38 Academy of Country Music Awards…including recognition as entertainer of the year. She has also snagged three Grammy Awards and a jaw-dropping 14 Country Music Awards.

Now she is fresh off the release of her ninth studio album titled Palomino and is slaying it in her Las Vegas concert residency show, Velvet Rodeo. Miranda Lambert is even prepping for the release of a new cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet? which highlights some of the star’s favorite Texas-inspired recipes. Texas, of course, is where the Nashville-based country music star is from. And, while she is killing it all across the country, Lambert is always quick to note that she is a Texan at her core.

Miranda Lambert’s Texas Roots Are A Big Part Of The Country Music Superstar’s Music Catalog

Recently, Miranda Lambert discussed her Texas roots noting that one of the “most Texas” things about her has to be her unmistakable Texas drawl. However, that is only a little piece of Lambert’s connection to the Lonestar State, she says. All of her is very much a native Texan.

“It’s a pretty thick East Texas drawl,” the country music star says of her unmistakable Texas accent.

“Our whole family going way back on both sides is Texas,” Lambert adds. “Born and bred.”

And, the star says, Texas continues to play a big part in her music. Even, she adds, years after setting out on the road for Nashville years ago at the young age of 16 years old.

“I write a lot about where I am from,” Lambert says adding that her hometown continues to hold a special spot in her heart.

“Lindale [Texas] is your typical small Texas town,” the singer says. “It’s a Friday night football (the Lindale Eagles!), church on Sunday morning, climb the water tower kind of a town.”

Lambert Found Her Love Of Country Music Early On While Growing Up In Her Home State

Miranda Lambert may have settled into Music City as a teenager while her career was just beginning. However, Lambert says that the Texas country music scene has been “such a blessing” and helped to shape the country music singer as an artist, developing the sound that has made her one of the most recognizable voices in the industry.

“Country music has always been songs about rural life, and I grew up that way,” Lambert explains.

“The music scene in Texas was such a blessing because I was always going to shows in Dallas and Austin—like Willie and Jack Ingram and Wade Bowen shows,” she adds. “To absorb everything I could.”