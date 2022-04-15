Miranda Lambert Reveals What Was in Her Hot Pink Cup at 2022 CMT Awards

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert loves to get her drink on, even during live shows like the CMT Awards. And she gives her adult beverages a little bling for the fancy awards shows. Didn’t you see her sparkly pink cooler cup during the awards show. She was sitting next to The Judds, the 1990s-era mother-daughter duo who are about to go back on tour.

Those watching Monday’s CMT Awards from home spotted Miranda Lambert and her glittery pink cup as she sat next to Wynonna and Naomi Judd. One viewer even took a screenshot and pondered what was in the drink. “Probably vodka,” the Instagram user posted with a caption.

Well, yes, that was in the cup. Lambert confirmed the contents in her cocktail on her IG stories. “This brought to you by my new friends. So on point. And yes, you betcher ass it was.” Two years ago, she said her favorite drink was Titos and LaCroix. And earlier this month, she said she prefers Titos or tequila when it’s getting stressful in the studio. Lambert is a good Texas girl so she drinks Austin vodka.

Miranda Lambert + Vodka at CMT Awards = No Surprise

Here’s a cool factoid about Lambert, our country music diva. She preps for emergencies, so she’ll always have some alcohol on hand. “My assistant packs—I call it my nanny bag—she packs a bag of liquor for emergencies, for meltdowns and things like that,” Lambert told Sounds of Nashville back in 2017. And she’s not bashful about it, either.

Five years ago, she showed off her emergency stash after her flight to Vegas got cancelled. She’d been on her way to the ACMs. She and her crew rented a van to make it to Vegas. The party bus made it on time.

“So… Rent a car set up the bar!! Vegas here we come,” Lambert wrote on Instagram.

Getting back to Miranda Lambert and the CMT Awards earlier this week. She won best female video for her “If I Was a Cowboy.” And Lambert performed the song, too. The cast of Queer Eye introduced her. They’re friends. Lambert sang “Y’all Means All” for Queer Eye season six, when the show ventured to Austin and other parts of the state.

Monday also was a celebratory day for other reasons. Lambert and Elle King found out that their party song “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” reached No. 1 on the Mediabase country radio air play list. It’s the first time a female duo hit No. 1 since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis did so in 1993. It represented the 10th time a Lambert song reached No. 1 on the list.

So let the vodka flow.