Miranda Lambert Says She Pulled a Total ‘Redneck’ Move at the 2023 Grammys

Following the 2023 Grammy Awards, country music superstar Miranda Lambert revealed she pulled a total “redneck” move while attending the big music event.

While chatting with Live From E!: Grammys co-host Bobby Bones, Lambert explained that she ended up taking off her shoes while on the red carpet. “They’re not fun to walk in,” she declared. “I’ll say that.”

Lambert then explained that came up with a plan on how to stay comfortable during award shows. “I bring flats and I put on my heels at the last minute, and then I take them off. The tables are good because you can hide your feet under [them] if you don’t have your shoes on. I’m redneck enough to take my shoes off at the Grammys.”

Miranda Lambert attended the big event with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. She said she loves the Grammys because it celebrates all kinds of music. “It’s an opportunity to mix with all the genres. We kind of get in country music bubble in Nashville sometimes.”

Lambert then spoke about meeting various artists at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala on Saturday (February 4th). “I met H.E.R. and she was so cool and sweet,” the country music hitmaker continued. “And Charlie Puth’s at our table, and I was like, ‘Okay this is so cool. I get to get out of my little comfort zone.”

Miranda Lambert has received nearly 30 Grammy nominations throughout the years. She won three, they are Best Female Country Vocal Performance for The House That Built Me; Best Country Album for Platinum; and Best Country Album for Wildcard.

Miranda Lambert Reveals What She Would Do If She Wasn’t a Country Music Star

While on the Grammy Awards red carpet, Miranda Lambert spoke to Fox News Digital about what she would be doing if she wasn’t a country music star. “I’d probably be working at a dog shelter,” Lambert said about her other career aspirations. “Because that is my other passion. Rescue dogs are my passion.”

The comment nearly 15 years after she and her mother co-founded the MuttNation Foundation. According to its website, MuttNation’s mission is to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets as well as encourage spay and neutering for all pets. It also educates the public about the importance and beneficial impacts of these actions.

“Our objectives are accomplished through numerous initiatives which include: high profile adoption events, fundraising events, a national pet transport network, and providing financial support to carefully vetted shelters across the United States,” the foundation’s website reads. “MuttNation is also committed to providing monetary, hands-on, and transport assistance during times of emergency and disaster.”