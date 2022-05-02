Miranda Lambert Says She ‘Wasn’t Prepared’ for ‘Tabloid Frenzy’ Following Blake Shelton Split

During a recent interview, country music star Miranda Lambert opened up about the “tabloid frenzy” that ensued following her split with Blake Shelton. The two country singers got married in 2011, but they separated a few years later in 2015. Lambert admits she “wasn’t prepared” for the media attention.

Recently, Miranda Lambert sat down and spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about her life, career, and new album. It’s the first time she’s talked to the outlet since 2014, around a year before divorcing Blake Shelton. Having her whole life in the tabloids isn’t something that anyone knows how to deal with. Rumors swirled at the time, but Lambert says her career helped since she could clear the air through her music.

“It’s not nice sometimes, but I think you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt,” Lambert said to CBS Sunday Morning about her private life.

“I’m a singer-songwriter, so luckily I can tell my whole truth,” she added. “I will not lie in my music.”

Since her previous interview with the outlet in 2014, Miranda Lambert says she’s at “peace with myself.” She’s been able to move on from her four-year marriage to Blake Shelton and found love once again. Lambert met her second husband Brendan McLoughlin in New York City and they tied the knot in 2019. She described falling in love with McLoughlin “like some kind of Hallmark movie or something — this redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York.”

Miranda Lambert Speaks Further About Blake Shelton Separation

Miranda Lambert’s interview is the second time she spoke about her failed marriage to Blake Shelton in recent history. Last week, she gave an interview to the Los Angeles Times where she spoke candidly about their split.

The “Bluebird” singer called their divorce “horrible — like the death of something.” At the time, Shelton had just started working in Los Angeles on the singing competition reality show The Voice. As the couple went through their separation, she quickly realized “that Hollywood is not anything I want to be part of.” Even for an already famous country singer, that type of spotlight was “a shock to my system.”

“I’m a Scorpio, so I’m already very private and protective. And choosing the job I chose — I mean, I get on stage, I’m in front of people. But I didn’t choose random photos of moments when I wasn’t at work,” Miranda Lambert explained about the media frenzy over her divorce from Blake Shelton.

Lambert used her heartbreak from her failed marriage to inspire her songwriting at times in the past. However, she moved on and is looking ahead to her newly released ninth studio album, Palomino.

“I see all these women getting divorced, and I’m like, ‘You got one year, then no more wallowing. Let’s cry these tears and move on,'” she said to the outlet.