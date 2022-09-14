Miranda Lambert Sends Special Message to Her Home State of Texas After Major Award Announcement

Country music singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is giving a shoutout to her home state of Texas after winning an award. This one happens to be among the Texas Medal of Arts Awards 2023 Honorees. She received her honor for being in music and a songwriter. Lambert is originally from Lindale, Texas. Others included in the honoree list include Christopher Cross, Luke Wilson, and Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone and Tulsa King fame. The awards come from the Texas Cultural Trust.

Lambert wrote, “I got my start in Texas and my honky tonk-loving heart will always carry a piece of it with me wherever I go. Thank you for this honor and for being their since the beginning, Texas. Love y’all! #ArtCanTeas @txculturaltrust”.

I got my start in Texas and my honky tonk-loving heart will always carry a piece of it with me wherever I go. Thank you for this honor and for being there since the beginning, Texas ❤️🤠 Love y’all! #ArtCanTexas @txculturaltrust pic.twitter.com/c0TFmtoJVb — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 14, 2022

A number of fans were congratulating Lambert after seeing her on the ACM Awards show. One wrote, “Congratulations Miranda!!!!” Another fan said, “Love you and your music”. This one said, “I watched you last night on tv and cried my eyes out. I was so happy for you. After watching you over 20 something years you deserved that and so much more.”

Miranda Lambert Does Love Animals

Speaking of the ACM Awards show, Miranda Lambert would receive the ACM Triple Crown Award at the ceremony. It aired on Tuesday night after being taped back on August 24. She said at the event, “I came to my first ACM Awards in 2005. I won my first New Female in 2006 and it’s…2022? That seems crazy to me. I came to Nashville when I was 15 to watch Fan Fair when it was at the fairgrounds. I came to observe and to learn and I’m still doing that and I hope that I’m part of the next generation’s observing and learning.

“My band and crew and I have worked so hard,” Lambert said at the ceremony. “We’ve been on the road for over 20 years playing music. We can’t do any of this that we’re doing up here without fans. We appreciate all of the years of loyalty. So thank y’all for loving country music. We’re celebrating everybody on all sides of the industry tonight. We love y’all so much. And I love you, Brendan. Thanks for staying out late tonight! I love y’all!”

Meanwhile, one thing that Miranda Lambert is passionate about besides country music is animals. A while back, she would raise awareness for rescue pups on National Mutt Day. Lambert headed over to her Instagram account and posted a video with the caption reading, “Happy #NationalMuttDay.” In the video, she encourages people to keep an open mind when looking for a new dog. “These dogs have a harder time finding homes: pit mixes, senior dogs, big black dogs, dogs with disabilities,” Lambert said.