Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, & More Reveal What Country Music Means to Them in New ACM Awards Campaign

Country Music is a uniquely American art form. However, the power of authentic music doesn’t respect borders. As a result, the songs about real life that make up the genre can touch the hearts and minds of people around the world and from all walks of life. Recently, the ACM launched a new campaign to highlight the wide reach of country music.

This year’s ACM Awards take place on May 11th and this new campaign will draw plenty of eyes to the event. In the video, several country singers as well as celebrities, and sports stars take a moment to discuss what country music means to them.

The video features Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Lainey Wilson, and Breland, as well as a few famous faces from outside the genre. Check it out below.

ACM’s ‘What Country Music Means to Me’ Campaign

“Country music makes me happy,” 38-time ACM Award winner Miranda Lambert says in the campaign video. “It’s just my roots. It’s what I loved most about the music I grew up on and what’s why I love making that kind of music.”

In her clip, Shania Twain says that country music is “part of a lifestyle” for her. Additionally, she said, the genre has been a massive influence on the songs she writes.

A Wider Reach

Hearing established country stars talk about what the genre means to them is only the beginning of ACM’s new campaign. The scope of the video widens with Joy Oladokun. The Nigerian-American artist discussed the international appeal of the music. “Country music, to me, is the sound of home,” she said. However, that home is farther away than some might think, according to Billboard.

“In Nigeria, country music has this huge following because it’s a rural country. The sounds of guitars and singing about working and care and love and family is really familiar,” she explained.

“To me,” Oladokun revealed, “listening to country music doesn’t just sound like this small town. It sounds like this country in Africa miles away.”

Additionally, drag queen, television personality, and singer-songwriter Trixie Mattel spoke on the genre. “If you like fake hair and sequins, country music is for you,” Mattel said. I mean, just look at Dolly Parton. Mattel isn’t far off the mark here.

Stepping away from musicians and performers, the ACM added an athlete to the campaign. Dodgers player Mookie Betts is a Nashville native. He had a few words to share about the music that shaped his hometown. “As a Nashville native, country music has been a huge part of my life. I grew up around it. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown to really appreciate it and got into it.”

This year’s ACM Awards takes place in Frisco, Texas on May 11th. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the show and you can stream it exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.