Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is jumping onto the trend, showing her “teenage dirtbag” years in a throwback photo that is perfectly Texas. It’s a rare move for the Tequila Does singer who is well-known for being her authentic self. Rarely following what the “crowd” is doing in favor of chasing her own dreams.

However, this TikTok Teenage Dirtbag trend is something that Lambert just couldn’t pass up. But if the gorgeous country music singer’s throwback pics show us anything it’s that she hasn’t changed much since those younger years!

In a recent social media post, the Texas native pulled out some awesome throwbacks, resurrecting multiple photos of herself in the younger days. One features Lambert chilling in a truck while sporting a tank top and a pair of ripped jeans. Another one of the throwback pics has Lambert posing on a bridge in a gorgeous dress and cascading curls.

“Hell why not… Teenage dirtbag Texas style,” Miranda Lambert writes in the TikTok’s caption.

Of course, Lambert couldn’t let a throwback moment go without a pic from her 2005 CMA performance of her hit song Kerosene.

Miranda Lambert Shows Off Some More Recent Pics During A Night Out In Nashville

Miranda Lambert may be sharing some fun throwbacks right now taking part in the Teenage Dirtbag trend. However, she’s big on the more recent selfies as well, one of which she shared recently while out on the town with her husband in Nashville.

In the selfie, Lambert dons a hat while the couple attends the Professional Bull Riders at Bridgestone Arena. “How y’all doin?” the star asks in the Insta caption.

“Fun time at PBR Nashville,” Lambert adds.

Miranda Lambert spent a chunk of this year touring the United States with another big name in country music, Little Big Town. However, Lambert was able to take some well-deserved time off during the summer.

Now, she’s headed into a Las Vegas residency stint for her Velvet Rodeo show which starts on September 23 at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood. She will be performing for a packed house in Vegas through the end of the year.

However, she will have a brief break from the performance when she heads to Atlanta in November for the ATLive event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. Here, she will perform alongside one of the greats, Chris Stapleton.