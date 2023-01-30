Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off

Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.

One of them wrote, “Let’s go Miranda”. Another one followed up with a “LET’S GOOOOO!!! #CHIEFSKINGDOM.” This fan added their “Me too. Go Chiefs” comment. And this fan added a comment about Mirankda’s looks in here. The fan wrote, “Go chiefs!! U look great Miranda!!” One more fan tweet said, “Love that you’re a fan of our team Miranda!”

Miranda Lambert Teamed Up With Jelly Roll Recently On Some New Music

While Lambert is taking time out to watch football, it does not mean that she’s avoiding her first love, music. Why just earlier in January, Lambert headed over to Instagram and shared a picture of her with Jelly Roll and DJ Telemitry, also known as producer Jesse Frasure. She called her teaming up with Jelly Roll like “biscuits and gravy.” They will have a song coming out at some point. What will it sound like? Who knows but it’s bound to be good.

Speaking of music, a topic near and dear to Lambert’s heart, she recently spent some time looking back at the early days of her successful career. About those days, Lambert said to Garden & Gun, “I didn’t want to go to college. I wanted to chase music with everything I had, and I was willing to work as hard as I needed to get my name out there.” She talked about spending hours on end learning her trade in honky tonks, especially one in Lindale.

Sometimes, there are songs quite meaningful to artists and they want them to succeed. But they don’t get a chance to become hits on their own. Lambert, to this day, still believes her song Dead Flowers could have been a big hit single. Yet the record company chose to keep it as an album cut instead. “It was a single and I wrote it myself,” she told Vulture. “I did a video. The label pulled it from radio in the 40s because they were scared that it wasn’t going to make it.”

Meanwhile, fans who follow Lambert’s social media know that she’s a big animal lover. She’s all in when it comes to taking care of them. Lambert even has gone so far as to ask her fans to support and help animal shelters. Lambert has even set up an organization titled the MuttNation Foundation.