Miranda Lambert Speaks Out About Being Stepmom to Husband Brendan McLoughin’s Son

Miranda Lambert has been open about wanting to start a family in the future with her husband of four years, Brendan McLoughlin. But in the meantime, she has been getting some welcomed practice being a stepmom to his three-year-old son, Landon, and caring for her barn full of dogs.

Lambert chatted about her busy life with Extra just ahead of her annual Muttnation March in 2019, and she shared that the two had been getting a lot of mom and dad time in while caring for their 13 dogs and McLoughlin’s son.

As the Grammy-winning country music star explained, they both brought something special into the marriage and they’ve each enjoyed the additions immensely.

“I was like ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle,’” she told the publication.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have 13 Dogs and 1 Child Between the Two of Them

Miranda Lambert has been an avid activist for sheltered dogs for much of her singing career, and in 2009, she started Muttnation with her mother. The singer explained that by that time, the nonprofit had already placed thousands of dogs in forever homes. It had also raised millions of dollars for shelters to help feed and care for the animals that are still looking for homes.

Lambert’s personal life was greatly dedicated to her charity and her own dogs for a decade. But When she married McLoughlin in 2019, she opened her heart to his son as well.

“My stepson is amazing,” Miranda said. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey,” she told the publication. “It’s great practice, but I still get to go into rock and roll mode, which I really enjoy.”

The Couple Has a Second Home in New York City

McLoughlin shares his son with his ex Kaihla Rettinger, and Landon lives with her full-time in New York City. After saying “I do,” McLaughlin moved to Nashville, TN, to support his wife and her career. So to keep closely connected with Landon, they bought a second home in NYC.

“We have the best of both worlds,” she added. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”