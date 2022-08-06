Miranda Lambert Speaks Our After Festival Appearance Suddenly Canceled

WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. was hit with bad weather on Friday. It forced Miranda Lambert to cancel her appearance. It seems that after Lee Brice performed, mother nature took a turn for the worse. The space was cleared and Lambert was unable to perform her headlining set. She’s let fans know about her disappointment.

Well damn it @wefestmn…the weather sure was actin up tonight. So sad that we cannot play for y’all!! Hope to see y’all down the road again soon.

Please stay safe!!! 💖 https://t.co/QalTNSJzNB — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 6, 2022

“Well damn it @wefestmn…the weather sure was actin up tonight. So sad that we cannot play for y’all!! Hope to see y’all down the road again soon. Please stay safe,” the “Actin’ Up” singer tweeted upon the cancellation.

WE Fest was loaded with talent. It’s one of several massive northern country music festivals this summer that promised big names and big fun. But it seems that weather wasn’t the only hurdle the festival had to jump.

Due to mechanical issues and unforeseen circumstances it is with great regret to announce that Priscilla Block will not be performing at WE Fest this evening.



Clay Walker’s set will move to 4:45 PM. — WE Fest (@wefestmn) August 5, 2022

This message was sent about two hours before the storms rolled in. Friday night just didn’t go very well for the festival. It happens. But usually it happens to festivals in doses. Not…all at once. They were already facing cancellations due to issues beyond their control, and then it completely fell apart.

Things started getting really bad around 6 p.m. it seems.

Update- right after enjoying Lee Brice’s 6:30 performance, we will give you more information on the weather plan. At least for while, we may need to clear the area in front of the stage for everyone’s safety. Thank you! — WE Fest (@wefestmn) August 5, 2022

It’s a stellar weekend in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Jason Aldean is there. Luke Bryan is there. Tanya Tucker, Riley Green, Chris Janson and Ian Munsick are there, too. There’s plenty to celebrate this weekend in Minnesota. Just let that rain hold off.

The festival appearance was one of Miranda Lambert’s first shows since her big trip out west. She penned her latest album with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby about a fictional version of a west that she hadn’t explored. So this summer, she did it. She shared photos along the way.

Miranda Lambert is ‘Actin’ Up’

Miranda Lambert still has a couple of dates remaining this year that aren’t in Las Vegas. But you may have to travel to Sin City if you’re seeing her for a while. On Sunday, August 7, she’s at the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, and that’s a big one. That lineup has Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson, Sam Hunt, Turnpike Troubadours, Morgan Wade and more.

Miranda Lambert also just added a big ol’ date in Atlanta, Ga. She’s part of the third annual ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. Chris Stapleton headlines that one. It’s a two-day event that features one night of country music and one night of rock and roll. Billy Joel, Sheryl Crow and Lionel Richie perform on the rock night.

If you miss Miranda Lambert at one of those two shows, you’re going to just have to go to Las Vegas. ‘Velvet Rodeo’ beings on September 23 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Her residency runs well into the new year. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.