Miranda Lambert Talks Performing New Songs From ‘Palomino’ Album Ahead of Tennessee Concert

Miranda Lambert will surely play many of the new songs from her latest album Palomino when she takes the stage tonight at ETSU; but the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year actually played the small college early in her career over fifteen years ago.

In 2006, Lambert performed alongside Dierks Bentley and the Randy Rogers Band for the Student Government Association’s fall concert series. She told the East Tennesseean that she remembers how much energy the students brought that evening.

“I remember we all had a blast, that audience was on their feet almost the entire time,” Lambert said. “I love country music and any time I get to play a show with great artists like Dierks and Randy Rogers it’s a good time. Y’all know how to have fun out there at ETSU!”

Tonight’s performance coincides with the release of Lambert’s latest album release, Palomino, a nearly hour-long collection of new songs and a few special covers. The superstar artist said she’s still working on the set list for the show, but told fans to expect some new music mixed with the older hits.

“I can’t wait to play some of the new songs for everyone at East Tennessee State University,” Lambert said. “We’re still working on the set list. But I’ve gotten to play ‘Actin’ Up,’ ‘ Strange’ and ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ a few times already. And the fans have had fun with those.”

Miranda Lambert’s career continues to grow with the release of Palomino

Lambert’s career may have begun close to two decades ago, but she continues to dominate the industry. In March, she earned ACM Entertainer of the Year honors. Earlier this month, her video for “If I Was a Cowboy” won Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. She also recently announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Lambert said she hopes the concert at ETSU feels like a “journey” throughout her illustrious career.

“Working on packing 20 years of my career into the show — from Kerosene to Palomino. And I’m looking forward to taking people on that journey,” said Lambert.

In addition to her music, Lambert continues to push her additional projects and passions as well. MuttNation Foundation is Lambert’s nonprofit. The org aims “to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay & neuter for all pets, and educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions,” according to their website. Their newest campaign, “Love Harder,” which specifically targets less desirable adoption dogs, began last year to great success.

“[The campaign] shines a spotlight on dogs that have a harder time getting adopted, like pit bulls, senior dogs, big black dogs and dogs with disabilities,” she said. “Any time I get to combine my passion of music and mutts, it’s a win!”

Fans can visit etsu.edu/concerts to purchase tickets to the show at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium tonight.