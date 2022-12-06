miranda-lambert-talks-setting-her-arms-on-fire-during-las-vegas-residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.

Lambert, on Instagram, said that the first thing she thought of was riding the elevator to the stage–something she had never done before. The clip captures Lambert’s ascent to the stage, accompanied by a blinding light and the ecstatic cheers of the audience. The country crooner’s second-favorite moment is when she sings “Carousel.”

“I love that song,” Miranda Lambert explains in the clip. “It’s so emotional. I love the content behind it, and it’s beautiful.” As Lambert belts out the popular tune, an immense carousel looms in the background.

However, Lambert’s third favorite thing from the tour sounds a bit odd. “[It’s] “probably when I light my arms on fire,” she quips.”That’s really fun,” she added, “like a walking firework.” It might be a bit scary for some folks, but the performer begs to differ. “That’s really fun,” she said, “like a walking firework.” Of course, Lambert does not light her arms on fire. Instead, she wears a fringed jacket with fireworks shooting out of the sleeves during her performance of “Kerosene.”

Lambert’s fanclub members can start buying tickets today for the 16 new “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” shows happening in July, November, and December of 2023. Everyone else can buy tickets starting Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

2022 was a hallmark year for Miranda Lambert

Lambert released a teaser for a new song, “Strange,” before the ACM Awards on March 7. She was nominated for five awards at the event. This included Female Vocalist of the Year (a record-breaking 16th time). She won Video of the Year for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” This also meant that Lambert was eligible for ACM’s rare Triple Crown Award.

On March 10, Lambert uploaded “Strange” to her YouTube channel with a video announcement for her ninth solo studio album, Palomino. The album was then released on April 29 and includes the tracks “If I Was a Cowboy”, “Strange”, alongside three re-recorded versions of songs from her 2021 Marfa Tapes album which she recorded with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram: “Geraldene”, “In His Arms”, and “Waxahachie”.

From March 11–13, 2022, Lamber headlined Europe’s largest country music festival: C2C: Country 2 Country. This reunion with European audiences occurs after a four-year hiatus and will be marked by several firsts for the artist. For example, she’ll perform two songs from Palomino live for the very first time at her London show on March 11–her single “If I Was a Cowboy” and “Actin’ Up”.