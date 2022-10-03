Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Other Country Stars Support HARDY After Bus Crash

Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the country music artists who are reaching out to Hardy after his bus crash. In case you did not hear, then on Saturday, Hardy was hospitalized. His tour bus was involved in an accident near Bristol, Tennessee. Hardy has been released from the hospital and is on the mend. Still, there are those sending words of support his way.

According to E! Online, in the comments section of his Instagram post, Luke Combs wrote, “Damn bud, scary stuff. Hope y’all get healed up.” Thomas Rhett Akins said, “Dang man. Prayers of healing for you and your crew.” For her part, Miranda Lambert wrote “prayers” in the comment portion of the post. Others sending their good vibes his way included Chris Lane, Jordan Davis, Raelynn, and Jake Owen. So, what happened around the accident? We get more from this Tennessee Highway Patrol report that NBC News, according to this outlet, picked up.

Reportedly, the bus in which Hardy was riding in veered off the right of the Interstate 40 roadway. It would then flip over onto its left side. Driver James Hudson, according to a preliminary report, was wearing a seatbelt but no passenger was at the time. That would mean that Hardy was not wearing one, either.

Miranda Lambert Offered Up ‘Prayers’ For HARDY

“There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries,” Hardy would share on Sunday. “Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.” Caleigh Ryan, Hardy’s girlfriend, would offer up a note on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you all so so much for all the prayers and well wishes,” Ryan wrote. “I’m thanking God with all of my heart that I’m able to hold his hand right now. Michael, Tanner and Noah are ok, thank God. They suffered some injuries, but Ricky still very much needs everyone’s prayers. It really is a miracle that everyone is alive.”

Hardy was in the midst of traveling. He’s been the opening act on the Morgan Wallen Dangerous tour. For all of them, the last scheduled concert was set for Friday, October 8. Hardy said that doctors have told him to “recover for the next few weeks.” Still, the country music artist did share his thanks for those who have been reaching out. “God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service,” Hardy would write on a social media post. “Thank you for all the texts and calls. I’m alive and that’s all that matters. I love you all.”