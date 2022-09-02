Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.

Now, the “Actin Up” singer is turning her attention to the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ Her Las Vegas residency kicks off on September 23 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the red carpet at the ACM Honors. He shared just how excited he is about the run in Sin City.

“I’ll be there every single night,” he said. “I’ll be watching her do what she does best.”

“Every night” means 24 shows that cross into the new year. Miranda Lambert revealed that they will arrive on September 12 so that she can rehearse for the run at the 7,000-seat theater.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s kind of the style I’ve been doing lately. Just country and western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe and some fire maybe. So I’m very excited about that.”

Miranda Lambert Prepares for the ‘Velvet Rodeo’

Miranda Lambert says the adventurous summer was much needed.

“It was amazing,” she shared with ET. “We sat in rivers and kayaked and hiked and it got us ready for Vegas.”

She’ll have big shoes to fill when she heads to the theater. She’s performing at the same theater that has hosted Shania Twain’s “Let’s Go!” residency. Her run comes to an end on September 10, just two days before Miranda arrives and two weeks before she welcomes an audience. The iconic “Any Man of Mine” singer was honored alongside Lambert at the ACM Honors with the ACM Poets Award. That included a spectacular showing from Kelsea Ballerini, who donned Shania’a 1999 GRAMMYs dress and recreated her “Man! I Feel Like a Woman! video.

Chris Stapleton received the ACM Spirit Award at the event. Miranda Lambert joins Stapleton at ATLive on November 12. The two day, country, and rock crossover event also features performances from Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt. It takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

That date is one of your few opportunities to see Lambert live until her residency concludes in April. To see all of the dates on her schedule and for ticket information, visit her website.