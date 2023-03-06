Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Launches ‘Relief for Rescues Fund’ With Tractor Supply

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation teamed with Tractor Supply Company to launch the Relief for Rescues Fund. The new animal emergency response fund is designed to support animals in need during times of crisis, such as natural disasters. From March 6 to March 12, animal lovers can support the cause during checkout at all Tractor Supply stores, as well as online or via the Tractor Supply mobile app.

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if,’ it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis,” says MIranda Lambert. “We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Puppy Love: Miranda’s MuttNation

Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, started the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to combat animal suffering and homelessness. Of course, Miranda and Bev also practice what they preach, with more than a dozen rescue animals between them.

In addition, Miranda and Bev have helped raise millions of dollars through MuttNation to build animal shelters, increase pet adoption, and aid animal-friendly organizations. Tractor Supply Company is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation products. A percentage of all sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support the cause.

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives since 2019, including MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, which provides grants to animal shelters nationwide.



“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues,” said Kimberley Gardiner, CMO at Tractor Supply. “Many people don’t realize the challenges shelters face to provide animals with vital essentials in the aftermath of an emergency. Relief for Rescues provides shelters with the critical support and resources they need after disasters and emergencies happen.”