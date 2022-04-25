Miranda Lambert’s New ‘Bandwagon Tour’ to Benefit Shelter Animals at Each Stop

Miranda Lambert will be hitting the road for her upcoming The Bandwagon Tour in May. And like in years past, Miranda is endeavoring to connect her fans with furry, four-legged friends at each stop. Once again, Miranda and her MuttNation Foundation have partnered with Tractor Supply Company to implore tour attendees to “Fill the Little Red Wagon” with pet food, treats, supplies, and cash donations that will benefit a pre-selected animal shelter in the area.

Miranda’s Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign has been a part of her past tours, including 2018’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, 2020’s Wildcard Tour and more.

‘Fill the Little Red Wagon’ Fast Facts

Miranda Lambert begins her 15-date The Bandwagon Tour on May 6

Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation will partner with Tractor Supply Company to collect shelter supplies at each stop

Supplies and donations will benefit an animal shelter in the area

A fan who donates will be randomly selected for a seating upgrade during the show

Miranda and her mom started MuttNation in 2009 to combat animal suffering

Join @mirandalambert and MuttNation and @tractorsupply in Filling the Little Red Wagon! Bring a donation of pet supplies or food to any of these upcoming shows to be be entered to win a ticket upgrade and a $100 Tractor Supply Gift Card! All donations will go to local shelters. pic.twitter.com/1D1AbRnwuA — Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation (@MuttNation) April 25, 2022

MuttNation Foundation

Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, started the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to combat animal suffering and homelessness. MuttNation also provides monetary support to shelters impacted by natural disaster while working with transport partners to assist and relocate animals. Most importantly, Miranda and Bev practice what they preach, having adopted more than a dozen rescue animals over the years.

“After the last two years, I look forward to touring more now than ever,” said Miranda Lambert. “Especially when MuttNation’s Fill the Little Red Wagon partners with a local shelter at every venue. Well, I always say there’s nothing better than having music and mutts together. Shelters always need help and over the years, with the great support of my fans, volunteers, Tractor Supply and Live Nation, we’ve collected literally tons of food, toys, and supplies for mutts nationwide. I’m excited to be back with my fans again this year as we work together to make a difference in the lives of countless animals in each city.”

More From Miranda

Miranda will drop her eighth studio album, Palomino, on April 29. The 15-song set will represent Miranda’s first solo album since 2019’s Grammy-winning Wildcard.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” said Miranda. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Not only will Miranda embark on The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town and The Cadillac Three in May, but also she will headline a 24-date Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas beginning this September.