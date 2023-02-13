Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game.

The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.

Just before kickoff, the county music star posted an Instagram selfie that clarified who she was rooting for, Kansas City. To be more exact, she was representing the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

In the pic, Lambert is gorgeous in Mahomes’ #15 jersey. To stamp the gear with her personal touch, she paired it with matching red lipstick and large hoop earrings. She also pulled her hair back in a loose ponytail and wore a red bandana as a headband.

As of writing, the post has earned nearly 96,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, which is a lot—even for her. It seems that many people have something to say about Miranda Lambert’s allegiance, and as you can imagine those comments go both ways.

Fans Think Miranda Lambert Would Look Better in Green

Some people praised the Tin Man singer for her taste in NFL teams. Even other stars like American Picker’s host Mike Wolfe gave her a united shoutout along with the dozens of fans who joined forces for some pre-game hype.

“Go Chiefs!! That jersey looks great on you!!” one person cheered.

“And more of a reason to love Miranda Lambert!!” added another fan. “Chiefs ROCK!!!”

“So happy to see you in Chiefs gear! Kansas City [loves] you!” gushed another.

While Miranda Lambert doesn’t have any direct ties to Kansas City, she is connected to Mahomes through Lone Star blood. Both of the stars grew up in East Texas—and only about 30 mins from each other. Lambert is from Lindale, and Mahomes is from the neighboring town of Whitehouse.

Despite all of that, some people gave her no excuses for going red.

“I do like your music but not your taste in the Super Bowl team!! Go [Eagles],” someone taunted.

“Personally I think green would be a better color on you! #FLYEAGLESFLY,” someone else joked.

Fortunately for Miranda Lambert, Kansas City went home with the trophy. The final score was Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.