Miss USA 2012 Whitney Miller Launches Country Music Career: Listen to Her First Single

Whitney Miller started as a beauty queen, switched to being a kickboxing commentator, and then tried her hand as an MMA fighter. It’s definitely a unique pathway that her to a country music career. But the 33-year-old country upstart has always been up to new challenges.

“It’s been like that since I was a kid,” Miller recently told People. “I was just always wanting to try new things and experience new things and just challenge myself constantly. I’m not going to lie, it gets tiring sometimes,” she quipped. “But at the end of the day, I really just like chasing fun and happiness.”

The Texas-born dynamo has achieved impressive feats throughout her life, earning the Miss USA crown in 2012 and going on to be a kickboxing commentator and MMA fighter before becoming a highly sought-after podcast host. Now she’s making a push to make a name for herself in the country music industry. “15 Minutes of Fame” is her latest single.

The newcomer co-wrote the song with Kelly Sidel, Hailey VerHaalen, and Chelsey Satterlee. “This is my freedom song,” Miller explained. It spurred from one of my biggest heartbreaks that I went through a couple of years ago that was extremely abrupt and out of nowhere. Instead of going through my emotions in a healthy way, I just pretended everything was OK. And now, two and a half years later, I still have some of that pain. But now, I get out that anger through my lyrics.”

Whitney Miller wasn’t always this confident with her singing ability

Still, there was a time when Miller wasn’t so confident in her singing abilities. “When I was 10 years old, someone really close to me told me that I couldn’t sing,” Miller recalled. The criticism cut deep to the young singer. “I took that to heart, so much so that it actually became like a phobia. I could not sing. So basically, I wouldn’t sing in front of people at all. It was my biggest fear.”

Miller initially believed that a single off-handed remark had put an end to any chance of her achieving the country music career she had always wanted. But this did not stop her from eventually pursuing it with gusto. “I always thought to myself, ‘Whitney, you didn’t do the one thing that you wanted to do,'” Miller explained. “I thought maybe singing would go away, but it never did. It finally got to this point where it was too excruciating to hold it in. I finally just went for it.”

In 2020, Miller stepped into Orb Recording Studio in Austin and let her authentic voice be heard. The owner of the studio was so inspired by what they heard that they encouraged Miller to pursue their aspirations with vigor. “And now I just keep saying ‘yes’ to it,” Miller said. “It’s been wild to watch how everything has been unfolding, but I could not be happier, honestly.”

The ex-beauty queen is delighted to have the opportunity to craft her unique style of country music. “I just have country music running through my veins,” she insists. “I’d probably be kicked out of my family if I was doing anything else!”