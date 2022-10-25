Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Get Married in Tennessee Wedding

Country Music stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick said “I do” this past Sunday (Oct. 23) during a lavish Tennessee farm event.

For their big day, the singers brought in several special touches, including an altar that Mitchell built with his father, the cake topper from Meghan’s grandparent’s wedding, and a lucky horseshoe made by her father’s foundry. The couple also had Tenpenny’s highschool football coach and longtime friend, Scott Tillman, perform the ceremony.

The bride and groom went for a rustic western-themed wedding, and they tied in all the vivid fall colors of October.

Meghan donned a flowing bohemian Rue de Seine gown with a mid-drift cutout and lace sleeves, and she completed the look with custom snakeskin boots. Mitchell wore blue jeans, a faded green blazer, a bolo tie, and brown boots. He also wore a white cowboy hat.

“[We knew each other was the one] because we knew we could have our dreams and our relationship work together, we are each other’s best friend,” Meghan told PEOPLE magazine.

The wedding party walked down the aisle in hats and boots outfitted by Boot Barn. And the groomsmen’s boutonnieres were crafted out of feathers that Meghan collected herself. Each member of the bridal party wore different looks, but they all stuck to deep greenish blues, burnt oranges, or chocolate browns.

Mitchell Tenpenny had his groomsmen wear hats, boots, jeans, and bolo ties like him. And they wore light brown jackets that complimented his own.

Mitchell Tenpenny Shares His Romantically Imperfect Engagement Story

While talking to PEOPLE, the couple admitted that their wedding was a wonderful compliment to their perfectly imperfect engagement. Tenpenny popped the question last November, and he went into it with a “whole speech planned.” But when he looked his bride-to-be in the eye, everything he wanted to say “disappeared.”

“She was crying, I was crying. All I wanted was to hear her say yes!” he admitted.

So, he just got to the point and asked her to be his wife.

“I also thought there would be all these things I would have said,” Meghan added. “And all I could get out was ‘Yes!’ Then we both awkwardly stumbled around trying to get the ring on my finger.”

Now that their big day is over, the couple is looking forward to a lifetime of calling “each other husband and wife.” And for all the fans out there who want a love like Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, they have a few words of wisdom.

“Trust, respect, [and] never stop flirting or dating each other [keep our relationship strong],” they shared. “Fight for each other, not with each other.”