morgan-evans-opens-up-about-mental-health-following-divorce-from-kelsea-ballerini

Morgan Evans is speaking openly about his mental health following his divorce from fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini. During a recent interview on Apple Music Country’s ‘Today’s Country Radio,’ he revealed how he’s been coping since parting ways with Ballerini.

According to the Australian musician, he’s been making his mental health a priority by making sure he surrounds himself with friends and family.

“Lots of old mates, really old mates,” he said when he was asked who he’s looking to for support these days.

He continued: “I have two fellas that I’ve been mates with since I was — one that I met in English class in the seventh grade and one that I played music with when I was like 16 in high school. They both live in L.A., so I’ve been spending a bit of time out there, hanging with them and their wives and their families.”

The 37-year-old also revealed he’s doing his best to protect himself from going into a “negative spiral.” He adds he knows how to stop this spiraling from spotting the warning signs.

“I feel like as soon as you find yourself in some sort of negative spiral about anything, especially this kind of thing, the sooner you can spot it, stop the spiral, do something,” he said.

For Evans, he gets out of this potential spiral by keeping his body active. He adds he will often go for a run or work out. In addition, if he has the time, he says he will hop on a plane and jet off to a tropical location.

“It’s just being mindful about that kind of thing because it’s inevitable it will happen, even if you’re trying to avoid it,” he said about going down a potential rabbit hole. “If you can stop the spiral as soon as possible, I’ve found that to be the most helpful thing.”

In addition, Evans has also looked to music to keep his mental health in check. Evans adds that releasing his new song, “Over You,” felt like it was a “weight” lifting off his shoulders. He surprised fans when he dropped the song at the CMC Rocks festival earlier this year.

Evan’s inspiration for the song came after he had an emotional moment with the song’s co-writers Geoff Warburton, Madison Love, and Tim Sommers.

“I just sat in the corner of the room, I was like, ‘Well look, I’m going to be useless today unless I just tell you what’s going on.’ That’s what happened,” he said.

Kelsea Ballerini announced she and Evans would be getting a divorce in August of 2022. Evans later released his own statement, writing, “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.” The former couple finalized their divorce in November.