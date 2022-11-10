Morgan Evans Reveals ‘How Lonely’ Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini Is on CMA Red Carpet

Morgan Evans took his first solo CMA red carpet walk since meeting his now ex-wife, Kelsea Ballerini. And while he’s moving forward with his life, he still admits “how lonely” he’s felt amid the divorce.

Access met up with the Kiss Somebody singer before last night’s ceremony kicked off and he opened up about mourning his former marriage. He also shared how his newest single has been an eye-opening and “positive” experience.

“One of the hardest parts [of divorce] is how lonely it feels,” Evans admitted. “And it’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it, which I didn’t until we shared this song.”

That song is Over For You, which he released on Oct. 18. The country music star explained that the lyrics are “very personal and kinda heavy.” But sharing them with the world has been a “really great experience” and he’s enjoyed “seeing the reaction..and just seeing how much it means to so many people.”

As fans assumed, the words stemmed from his initial separation from Kelsea Ballerini and they follow how he processed the news that she fell out of love with him.

“Writing the song just really helped me sort through a lot of that,” he admitted. “And when I played it for the first time, I just played it because I needed to get it off my chest.”

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Reach a Divorce Settlement

Morgan Evans unveiled the song, Over For You, at the CMC Rocks QLD festival in Australia in September. With no context, he sat down at the piano and gave a mournful performance before wiping a tear from his eye and moving on with his set.

“The reaction to it’s been kind of overwhelming,” he continued. “The conversations that I’ve been having and the social media and everything is switched from like, ‘Great show, man!’ or ‘Come back to Kentucky soon,’ to meaningful things.”

As Evans explained, the single hasn’t just been cathartic for him. His words resonate with many people who have or are dealing with similar heartaches. Fans have thanked from for releasing Over For You because it has been helping them process their own feelings.

Friends, acquaintances, and strangers have messaged him saying they appreciate his willingness to be raw during his grief. And the 37-year-old admits that all the attention has been “overwhelming” but in the most “positive way.”

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini and Kelsea Ballerini announced their pending divorce on August 29th via Instagram. In their stories, they each asked for privacy and shared that ending their marriage for nearly five years was a painful decision.

The couple reached a divorce settlement on Nov. 3rd. Both the singers had also moved out of the marital residence and divided their property.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” a source told PEOPLE. ” Prior to this, they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”