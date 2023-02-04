Morgan Evans Speaks Out About New Breakup Single ‘Over For You’ Months After Kelsea Ballerini Split

Months after his divorce from fellow country music singer Kelsea Ballerini was officially finalized, Morgan Evans opens up about his new breakup single Over For You.

During his recent appearance on the Bobby Bones Show, Evans spoke about how the latest track helped him express his emotions over the high-profile breakup. It is also relatable to his fans. “After sharing it, seeing how that level of vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people,” the country singer and songwriter stated. “And the amount of messages and comments I get on social media now, they’re so great.”

Evans then recalled performing the tune for the first time. “It felt good to do that and just be honest and not try to cover up things.”

Meanwhile, Evans spoke about how he’s doing after ending things with Ballerini. “The only thing you can control is you and how you feel and what you’re doing. Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Over For You is making its debut nearly six months after Kelsea Ballerini announced she and Morgan had split following five years of marriage. At the time, Ballerini stated, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Morgan Evans confirmed the news as well. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Kelsea Ballerini Says ‘Divorce is a B—‘ Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

In December, Kelsea Ballerini didn’t hold back about what she thought about her divorce from Morgan Evans. During her interview on the Tell Me About It With Jade Irvine podcast, Ballerini spoke about what led to the public split.

“For a while it was like, ‘OK, this is a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right?” Ballerini said about the struggles she and Evans dealt with. The country music star also admitted she knew that marriage wasn’t always going to be butterflies and rainbows. “For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’”

However, while she acknowledged that there’s a waiting period in a new phase, Ballerini said sometimes it doesn’t work out that way. The singer and songwriter then stated while divorce is a “b—,“ she believes that staying in the marriage was worse than leaving. “At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay.”

Since her divorce, Ballerini has reportedly moved on and is allegedly seeing Outer Banks star Chase stokes.