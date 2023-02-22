Morgan Evans Speaks out After Ex-Wife Kelsea Ballerini’s Explosive Interview

Morgan Evans is defending himself after his ex-wife, Kelsea Ballerini, took some major shots at him during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Kiss Someone singer issued a statement today on Ballerini’s words. In it, he stressed that she didn’t tell the truth about their ill-fated romance, and he asked fans to treat both him and his ex with respect despite the apparent bitterness.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened. She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly,” he wrote.

“If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is that if you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea. Don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”

The country music stars split late last summer after nearly five years of marriage and finalized their divorce in November. While they have both been open about their struggles surrounding their breakup, neither said anything unkind about the other until now.

Kelsea Ballerini Asks ‘How Was I Married to This Person for So Long?”

The Call Her Daddy podcast posted a trailer on Instagram for the Kelsea Ballerini interview yesterday. In it, Ballerini claimed she “swore” she would “never get married” and that she “didn’t want” to have a wedding when she agreed to wed Evans.

The Grammy-nominated singer also claimed that their relationship “got nasty.” And she had a few choice things to say about the divorce proceedings.

“As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house he didn’t pay for,” she said. ” How was I married to this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

When the couple announced their split in August, fans were shocked because Ballerini and Evans appeared perfectly happy on social media and on the red carpet. But according to a source, their relationship had been rocky for years.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” the source told PEOPLE. ” Prior to this, they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Kelsea Ballerini has allegedly moved on over the past few months. She is rumored to be dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, which she will be talking about during the podcast.

To catch the entire episode of Ballerini’s tell-all, tune into the podcast tomorrow, February 22.