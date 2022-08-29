morgan-evans-speaks-out-after-kelsea-ballerini-files-for-divorce

After Kelsea Ballerini broke the news of her divorce from Morgan Evans, the Australian country music singer is now speaking out. These two got together in 2016 and have been a bit of a “power couple” ever since. Fans loved seeing them out at awards shows and other places in public. Now, that chapter is coming to an end.

Morgan Evans Opens Up

On his Instagram Story, Morgan Evans opened up about the news. There wasn’t much to say, and he said all he had to. These things are never easy to go through, especially as such public figures.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the 37-year-old said on Monday.

There was an unnamed source that leaked some information to PEOPLE earlier. If what they say is true then it puts things into perspective. “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

After almost five years of marriage and six years together, the two singers gave it their best shot it seems. It was earlier on Monday when Ballerini shared the news, just ahead of Morgan Evans’ own post on Instagram. She shined some light on the situation and wanted to let her fans hear from her before anyone else.

Ballerini Announces Divorce

Ballerini and Morgan Evans have been together for more than half a decade. Now that’s come to an end. Documents, that US Weekly looked into, show that last Friday is the date of separation. The reason for filing for divorce was listed as “irreconcilable differences.” Those documents were filed in Davidson County, Tennessee.

“Friends I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She went on, talking about the process.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” Ballerini said. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

This is a tough time for these two artists. They will share as they feel comfortable throughout the process.