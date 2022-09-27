Morgan Evans Unveils Raw New Song Inspired by Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

Singer-songwriter Morgan Evans unveiled a new song during the CMC Rocks QLD festival in Australia this past weekend. And it seemed to take aim at his current divorce from Kelsea Ballerini.

During his performance, he sat down at a piano to sing emotional lyrics about a man who asks his partner when she stopped loving him.

“How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down/ How long have you been breaking? why am I just finding out…How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true/ I’m just wondering,” he bellowed, “how long has it been over for you?”

“It would be easier if I hated you/ But I still miss the person that I thought I knew,” he continued.

Evans didn’t speak about the meaning of the lyrics before or after he debuted the song. And as he finished, he took a moment of reflection by bowing his head over the piano. When he stood, he appeared to wipe a tear from his eye before finishing his set.

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Announced their Divorce Via Instagram

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini said “I do” on Dec. 2, 2017, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple met only nine months prior while hosting the CMC Awards in Australia.

Kelsea Ballerini announced the split on August 29 through an Instagram story.

“I’ve always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote to her fans. “This is now public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

The Peter Pan singer continued by saying that leaving Evans was a “deeply difficult decision.” But the “journey of love” had come to an end.

“It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can,” she continued.

However, Ballerini showed different emotions during a concert this weekend by changing the lyrics to a few of her hits to reflect strength amid the separation.

In the single What I Have, the 29-year-old replaced the words, “I got a warm body in my bed” with “I got my own body in my bed.” She also made changes to Miss Me More and Get Over Yourself.

Morgan Evans also updated his fan through his own Instagram stories on Aug 29 to give a brief explanation of the situation.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”