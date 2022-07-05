Morgan Wade, Randy Rogers Band, & More to Play Mile 0 Fest 2023

We’re halfway through 2022 which means it’s time to start looking forward to next year. For many country music fans, that means planning a trip to Key West, Florida in January for Mile 0 Fest. Since 2018, the festival’s organizers have brought the best names in Americana and Red Dirt to one of Florida’s most beautiful cities. Once there, fans can enjoy a musical experience unlike any other.

Yesterday, as most Americans were getting ready to fire up their grills for the Fourth, the Mile 0 Fest team made a huge announcement. “Here it is!” they said in a tweet attached to the impressive lineup for this year’s five-day event.

Here it is! pic.twitter.com/w0bye4yAGl — Mile 0 Fest Key West (@Mile0Fest) July 4, 2022

In a press release, Mile 0 Fest Founder and CEO Kyle Carter talked a little about what makes this event so special. “The fact that we’re coming into the 6th year of this festival is really astounding, but this reality is not owed to some secret sauce or stroke of luck,” he said. Instead, Carter added, “Our history of success is due to three simple elements – incredible fans, the greatest bands and artists, and one world-class destination city.”

Mile 0 Fest will have more than just music. The festival will also feature several local food vendors alongside local artists selling clothing, jewelry, and more.

Tickets packages for Mile 0 Fest go on sale this Friday, July 8th at 10 am Eastern Time on the festival’s website.

Mile 0 Fest Boasts a Killer Lineup

This year, Mile 0 Fest has a massive lineup packed with Outsider favorites. Cody Canada & The Departed will be there. Additionally, festival attendees will be able to see Morgan Wade, Mike and the Moonpies, RC & The Ambers, Corb Lund, Kaitlin Butts, Muscadine Bloodline, Randy Rogers Band, and many more. It’s going to be one heck of a party.

Right now, we don’t know when each performer will take the stage. What we do know is that Mile 0 Festival put together a lineup packed with must-see artists. Check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.

Full Lineup