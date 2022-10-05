Morgan Wade Taking a Break From Social Media, Calls Attention to Mental Health

Morgan Wade is on the road with Chris Stapleton, and she’ll headline her own tour in 2023. But she needs a break from social media. Her team took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to announce that she was logging off for a little while. They encouraged conversation about mental health. Check out their post below.

“Morgan is taking a little break from socials, but wanted us to pop in to shine some light on something that matters an awful lot to her, and to us. Let’s normalize conversations about mental health (yes, even in the South…even in country music,” Morgan Wade’s team captioned a video of the singer discussing the issue on stage. They hashtagged the post #WorldMentalHealthMonth and #TheNight, a deep, non-album cut of Wade’s.

I spoke with Morgan Wade in 2021 about addressing mental health in the South.

“Over the past few years, I’ve even noticed that my family talks more about things,” she said. “People in my family that don’t talk about mental health and don’t discuss things. I had a cousin that doesn’t talk about such things tell me, ‘You know, I always had a weird feeling growing up. And I just didn’t know what it was. I’m just now learning that I have panic attacks. No one ever talked to me about that. I didn’t understand.'”

Morgan Wade’s Team Recognizes World Mental Health Month

She said that it’s important that rural people have better access to proper mental healthcare.

“You look at people like Demi Lovato and Billie Eilish,” she said. “All these people talking about mental health and taking a stand on it. I think we need therapy that’s more affordable for folks. I’ve started therapy. I obviously have to do it virtually, but it’s super expensive. I’m fortunate to be able to afford that, but people that are already stressed out and can’t always afford things – the single mother, whomever it may be – we need therapy to be more affordable for folks.”

Morgan Wade’s star is on the rise. She just performed at the Grand Ole Opry for the second time. She’s also teasing new music from a forthcoming album. The sound is quite a bit different than her debut, Reckless. She remains on tour with Chris Stapleton through October. Elle King is also on that bill. That run wraps in Houston on October 28. Then, she’ll head to Oklahoma City to open for the big Turnpike Troubadours homecoming show. She has a few scattered dates across the South until the end, then she kicks off a full blown headlining tour in 2023. That trek includes two dates at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Check out everything on her calendar and get ticket information for each stop at her website.