Morgan Wade to Embark on Her First Headlining Tour in 2023

Morgan Wade made a name for herself with her 2021 album Reckless. Since then, she’s been building a killer country music resume. So far, she’s played the Grand Ole Opry twice, written with the Pistol Annies, played several festivals, and dropped an outstanding acoustic EP. Now, she has booked her first headlining tour.

Morgan Wade took to social media to announce her first-ever headlining tour earlier today. Wade’s No Signs of Slowing Down Tour kicks off on February 24th in Louisville, Kentucky. The tour will come to an end on April 16th in Richmond, Virginia. Wade isn’t hitting the road alone, though. Kyle Kelly, Kaitlin Butts, Nate Fredrick, and Meg McRee will provide support on select dates.

“Been a long time coming,” Morgan Wade wrote in the Instagram post. “I’m finally going to headline my first tour. I’m excited to show y’all what the boys and I can do. Most of all, thank you to all the fans that make something like this possible for me to do.” Wade went on to say that tickets and VIP experiences go on sale this Friday at 10 am. You can get those tickets from her website. Ticket sales for Wade’s fan club go live this Wednesday.

Morgan Wade Is Ready to Hit the Road

In the last couple of years, Morgan Wade has appeared on several stages. However, she’s never embarked on a headlining tour before. No Signs of Slowing Down will allow her and the band to really stretch their legs.

“People who’ve come to the shows to see me, they all say, ‘I really wanted more than 30 minutes…’ I get it,” Morgan Wade said. “When you get asked to do all these different things with such different artists, I realized: this may be the only time in my career where I can do it. So, I have,” she said about her previous roles as support on other artists’ tours.

“There are so many songs to sing, so many songs people have asked for. Deep cuts and stories. People ask me where these songs come from, and this will be my chance to finally tell them,” Morgan Wade added. “Plus, the band just rocks and I love being able to let them have the chance to really play, too.”

New Music Is Coming

Currently, Morgan Wade is working on her sophomore album. She has shared a couple of new songs with her fans and followers on social media. One, written with two of the three members of The Pistol Annies sounds like what her fans would expect. The other, a poppy, hip-hop-infused track is completely different. Wade recently said that her sound is evolving and she’s looking to bring something new to the table with her next release.

Hopefully, fans will get a taste of that new material on the upcoming tour.