morgan-wallen-adds-new-dates-to-2023-one-night-at-a-time-tour

Apparently, 39 nights weren’t enough for the One Night at a Time Tour headlined by Morgan Wallen. The mulleted man from East Tennessee just announced that 14 additional shows have been added to the lineup.

Country music stars Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman will also be along for the ride.

The tour was first launched by a few new jams from Wallen, including the fan favorite “Tennessee Fan.” The tour announcement was also kick-started with a new song from McCollum as well.

“2023 is gonna be a special year. I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this,” said Wallen.

Presale tickets for the show go on sale on December 7th.

One Night At A Time World Tour – Verified Fan Presale 12/7

2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this… pic.twitter.com/zDEBd1vnro — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) December 1, 2022

Morgan Wallen Goes Globe Trotting

Most of the shows will be on American soil, but the tour includes some international flavor too. The One Night At a Time Tour kicks off in New Zealand followed by two nights down under in Australia before ultimately wrapping up in Canada.

Morgan Wallen is already a household name in America, but playing shows in other countries is an excellent way for him and his opening acts to expand their brands on a worldwide scale. With country music fanbases already well established in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, those countries are a perfect fit for a tour like this.

With fan demand for tickets threatening to break Ticketmaster in a Taylor Swift-like fashion, additional shows have just been added. (For the record, all Zach Bryan’s homies hate Ticketmaster too.)

According to Taste of Country, the new concert dates most notably include back-to-back nights at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Additional shows have also been added in Milwaukee, New Jersey, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, San Diego, Phoenix, Boston, and Vancouver. The show in Washington D.C. has also been moved to nearby FedEx field to accomdate a larger crowd.

Morgan Wallen is probably already the biggest and most popular name on the country music scene these days. With fresh music already out, a new album on the way, and a massive world tour on the horizon, 2023 is shaping up to be a monster year for him. Hopefully, he’ll still have time to get outside and do some hunting next year.

All in all, the 2023 One Night At A Time Tour now includes a total of 58 concerts. It’s a good mix of arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals. It’s bookmarked by 26 performances in professional sports stadiums, including back-to-back shows in 10 of those stadiums. Although Wallen is the headliner, this lineup of shows is a huge opportunity for the four dudes joining him on tour to further cement themselves as the next big things in country music.