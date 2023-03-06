Morgan Wallen Adds One-Night-Only Show in London During Massive 2023 World Tour

A little more than three months after announcing his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, country music star Morgan Wallen announces a new one-night-only show in London.

In a post on Twitter, Morgan Wallen stated that the one-night-only show will take place at London’s The O2 on December 3, 2023. Presale tickets for the event will take place on Tuesday (March 7th) at 3 a.m. CST/ 9 a.m. UK.

UK i’m headed that way on Dec 3! Fan club presale will be Tuesday, March 7 @ 3am CST / 9am UK. Sign up for my newsletter to get the code!https://t.co/hKYqnniKY3 pic.twitter.com/vgy0Aspl8a — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 6, 2023

Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour is named after the title track of his new album One Thing At A Time. The country music hitmaker will kick off his tour overseas on March 15th, which will include shows in New Zealand and Australia with fellow musician HARDY. He will then return states on April 15th to perform with HARDY at Milwaukee’s American Family Field.

Along with HARDY, Morgan Wallen is set to perform with Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman while on the world tour. Wallen’s tour will run until October 7th and will break until the show at London’s The O2.

Wallen shared his excitement about the upcoming tour by stating 2023 is going to be a special year for him. “I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this.”

Bailey Zimmerman Opens Up About Teaming Up With Morgan Wallen For the 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Bailey Zimmerman shared his excitement about performing during Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour.

Zimmerman revealed that his managers called him to reveal the news about Morgan Wallen. “‘We had to turn down this one tour,’” Zimmerman recalled what his managers told him. “And it was like one of my favorite artists and I was like ‘why? Why’d we turn it down?’ He said ‘because Morgan Wallen’s gonna take you on tour next year.’”

The young musician admitted he started crying upon hearing that exciting news. “My whole band, we started crying because it’s like man, this is why we work so hard and we work day and night writing these songs and doing all this stuff. So, it’s gonna be a crazy year. I’m really excited.”

Morgan Wallen also spoke to Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton about Zimmerman. “I told him that I’d be that for him if he wants it,” Wallen said. “It’s cool just to see a little small-town kid, you know, kind of, like myself, come and start making some noise in the town and all around the country. I’m proud of him and looking forward to seeing what he does.”