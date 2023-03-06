Morgan Wallen Admits it’s ‘Mind-Blowing’ He Gets to Work with His Idol Eric Church

Following the release of his new album One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen opens up about working with country music hitmaker Eric Church.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Wallen admitted he couldn’t believe he gets to work with Church. “It’s pretty mind-blowing,” Morgan declared. He then disclosed that Church’s 2014 Outsiders Tour was the first concert he went to when he was 21 years old. He said the experience blew him away.

“I just fell in love with everything that he did,” Morgan Wallen said about Church. “Once I saw him in concert that kind of ignited a real fire in me that maybe I could be like that one day.”

Wallen then said that it felt like a “full circle moment” when he performed on stage with him in Minneapolis last year. Morgan even shared that he and Eric talk almost every day and he does to Church for advice. “It’s been really, really cool to have him as a friend, mentor, and collaborator,” Wallen said about Church.

Morgan Wallen previously discussed his friendship with Eric Church while talking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway. He shared the one advice that Church gave him following his infamous N-word controversy. “Keep it within the lines. Keep it within the booze,” Wallen said about Church’s advice. He then said that he and Church have a “special friendship.”

Morgan Wallen Also Discusses Working With Miranda Lambert On His Single ‘Thought You Should Know’

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen shared details about working with Miranda Lambert on his latest No. 1 single Thought You Should Know. Nicolle Galyon also helped the duo write the amazing track.

“At that point actually, that was the first time I’d written with Miranda,” Wallen said about the song. “I had the idea for the song and I came in with a verse and chorus, I think. I was originally going to write with Nicolle Galyon that day because I wanted a woman’s perspective for that song.”

Wallen also recalled Galyon approaching him to see if Lambert could work on the song with them. “Nicole was like, ‘Do you care if Miranda comes and writes?’ [I was like] no of course not, that would be awesome,’” he said. The country music hitmaker then said that Lambert and Galyon are two of the best female writers in the world who helped him complete the track.

After working on the single together, Wallen said he and Lambert got pretty close. “I look forward to hopefully doing some more things with her in the future,” he added.

Lambert previously celebrated Thought You Should Know becoming her first No. 1 as a songwriter. While celebrating the latest milestone, Miranda shared a snapshot of her, Wallen, and Galyon together working on the song. “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama!” she wrote to Wallen. “This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends”