Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 ‘One Night at a Time World Tour’

For country music star Morgan Wallen, next year will be all about “One Night at a Time” as he takes his act on the road for a worldwide tour.

Wallen announced the tour, Thursday. Plus, he also dropped the news that he’s releasing three new songs early Friday morning.

“2023 is gonna be a special year,” Morgan Wallen posted to his social media accounts. “I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this.”

This is a tour that’ll hit 17 stadiums. It’ll start first in New Zealand and Australia, before heading back to the United States. Emerging stars Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will open for Wallen throughout the tour. At select stops, Hardy and Parker McCollum will join the show.

At midnight Thursday (Eastern time), Morgan Wallen also will release three new songs. He’s named them “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.”

We’ve got your dates. March 15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena and March 19 – Ipswich, QLD @ CMC Rocks. Then March 21 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena and March 24 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena.

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field; April 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center;

April 22 – Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The tour continues. April 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena abd April 28 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena. Then it finishes the month April 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena.

May 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena; May 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; May 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and May 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium. Then May 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium; May 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center and May 26 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park.

June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park; June 3 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam and June 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. Then June 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest; June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park and June 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park. There’s more. June 23 – Chicago, IL @Wrigley Field and June 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field.

Morgan Wallen announced details of next year’s world tour. He’s seen here with Ernest, who will open for Wallen. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Country Star Finishes the Tour in Tacoma

In July, the 7th St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium; July 15 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park and July 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field. And there’s more, stick with us: July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium; Aug 3 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest and Aug 5 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree. Plus Aug 12 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium; Aug 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park. And Aug 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park; Sept 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage; Sept 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens.

And there are more Morgan Wallen dates: Sept 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre; Sept 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre and Sept 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre. Sept 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre; Sept 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre and Sept 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Morgan Wallen tour finishes in the first week of October. He’ll be at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 4, then at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., Oct. 7.



