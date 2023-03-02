Morgan Wallen Announces Free Nashville Arena Show on March 3 [Find Out How to Get Tickets]

Morgan Wallen will celebrate the release of his new album, One Thing at a Time, on March 3 with a just-announced pop-up show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. And, it’s free.

“I’m gonna do acoustic . . . everyone’s asking me why I ain’t doing a Tennessee show. I’m doing one now. Come see me—3/23. See you there,” said Morgan Wallen via Facebook.

Fans can only reserve tickets in person at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena—and each fan can only claim two tickets. The in-the-round show kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

How to Get Tickets

Fans can pick up tickets at Bridgestone’s box office during window times below. First come, first served until tickets are gone. Tickets are non-transferrable.

Thursday, March 2: 10 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT

Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT

Morgan Wallen: ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan’s upcoming third studio album, One Thing at a Time, features 36 songs, including his recent chart-topper, “Thought You Should Know.”

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” said Morgan Wallen. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist—country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

In addition, Morgan will kick off his 63-date One Night at a Time World Tour on March 15. Supporting artists include Hardy, Ernest, Parker McCollum, and Bailey Zimmerman on select dates.