Morgan Wallen Announces He’s Going Into ‘Album Grind’ Mode in New Post

This next Morgan Wallen album has long been on the horizon. Danegrous: The Double Album is one of the most successful albums of all time. He already dropped a new single from this next project. “Thought You Should Know” is a co-write with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon. And it’s currently rising up the country music charts. It is almost assuredly part of the next collection of songs that the “You Proof” singer drops. He’s been going at the tour to support the record-breaking album hard, and now it has reached a conclusion. And he’s promising fans that he’s heading into the studio to wrap up the next project. Check out his post below.

“Last show for a while. Now it’s onto album grind mode, let’s get it,” he captioned the post.

Dangerous: The Double Album dropped in January of 2021. It spent more than a year as the bestselling album atop the country charts. For the achievement, Morgan Wallen was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors ceremony this summer. The award spotlights and unprecedented achievement in the genre. No one has ever spent more time atop the charts short of, maybe, Shania Twain. And she was honored alongside him. She was presented the Poet’s Award for her prolific catalog. Lambert and Chris Stapleton were also honored at the ceremony. Miranda Lambert earned the Triple Crown Award for winning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year in her career. The entire ceremony is available to stream on Hulu. HARDY and ERNEST paid tribute to Morgan Wallen along the way.

Morgan Wallen is Set to Release New Music

Morgan Wallen definitely has new music on the way. “Thought You Should Know” is a smash that is climbing up the charts. But for now, he’s heading back to the studio to work out the rest of this record. He has several dates ahead on his schedule, but he does get to take a break for a while. He isn’t back on stage until March.

When Morgan Wallen gets back, he’s busy. There are already plenty of chances to see Morgan Wallen perform in 2023, so get your tickets now. He’s at CMC Rocks Festival in Canada on March 19. And he’ll definitely be bringing new music with him. He has a handful of United States festival dates next summer. The first is at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla. next June. He’ll co-headline that with Lambert and his buddy HARDY. He’ll also be at Carolina Country Music Fest in in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina the next week with Miranda. And he’s headlining WE Fest in Minnesota, too. Check out the dates and get ticket information at his website.